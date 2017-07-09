The Big DRM Pull Request Submitted For Linux 4.13
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 9 July 2017 at 09:16 PM EDT. 1 Comment
David Airlie has submitted the staged Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver updates for the Linux 4.13 kernel merge window.

While we have covered most of the DRM 4.13 changes individually in the past, they largely come down to:

- DRM synchronization object support in core DRM.

- Initial Cannonlake Intel support as well as Intel Coffeelake support. There's also work on GuC/bost buffer-based communication and other low-level driver improvements.

- Many Vega fixes for AMDGPU as well as initial Raven Ridge support (the forthcoming APU with Vega + Zen combination).

- AMDGPU also has KIQ support for compute rings, SR-IOV improvements, and more.

- The Nouveau DRM driver has initial HDMI 3D / stereoscopic support.

- Various improvements to the Freedreno and VC4 DRM drivers.

- The pl111 display controller code was finally merged and should excite some ARM Linux folks.

- Continued DRM core work around atomic mode-setting and helpers.

The more comprehensive list of DRM changes for Linux 4.13 can be found via this pull request. As expected, no AMDGPU DC/DAL support nor any magical Maxwell/Pascal re-clocking for Nouveau DRM driver. While GCN 1.0/1.1 AMDGPU selection has improved in Linux 4.13 with some new module parameters, they still are defaulting as well to Radeon DRM.
