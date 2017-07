Arnd Bergmann has sent in his seven pull requests of the many ARM SoC and platform changes targeting the Linux 4.13 kernel.Highlights of ARM for Linux 4.13 include:- New ARM platforms are Action Semi S500/Owl for 32-bit and 64-bit as well as the Realtek RTD1295 platform.- The Rockchip RV1108 SoC is now supported, which is a SoC geared for camera use-cases.- Atmel support for MMU-less SoCs like the SAME70/V71/S70/V70.- Initial support for the LeMaker Guitar Board.- The Linksys WRT3200ACM WiFi router is now supported by mainline Linux 4.13.- Support for the BeagleBone Blue OMAP board.- DeviceTree additions for the Lichee Pi Zero and NanoPi M1 Plus boards.- Improved support for "Faraday" SoC platforms.- DeviceTree additions for ARM Mali graphics on Rockchip SoCs.- Greater Mediatek MT7623 support.- NVIDIA Tegra power domain support for newer SoCs like the Tegra X2.- Initial support for the Zidoo X9S set-top-box.- Initial support for the Bubblegum 96 SBC.- Special mentions of the Rockchips RK3399 Firefly SBC board support.- Broadcom Vulcan support was dropped since Cavium acquired the IP and has re-issued the platform under a new name while no Broadcom Vulcan parts ever shipped.- New Allwinner board support includes the Orange Pi Win, Orange Pi Zero Plus 2, Nano Pi NEO2, and Orange Pi Prime.- Various SoC-specific driver additions.More details via this series