Arnd Bergmann has sent in his seven pull requests of the many ARM SoC and platform changes targeting the Linux 4.13 kernel.
Highlights of ARM for Linux 4.13 include:
- New ARM platforms are Action Semi S500/Owl for 32-bit and 64-bit as well as the Realtek RTD1295 platform.
- The Rockchip RV1108 SoC is now supported, which is a SoC geared for camera use-cases.
- Atmel support for MMU-less SoCs like the SAME70/V71/S70/V70.
- Initial support for the LeMaker Guitar Board.
- The Linksys WRT3200ACM WiFi router is now supported by mainline Linux 4.13.
- Support for the BeagleBone Blue OMAP board.
- DeviceTree additions for the Lichee Pi Zero and NanoPi M1 Plus boards.
- Improved support for "Faraday" SoC platforms.
- DeviceTree additions for ARM Mali graphics on Rockchip SoCs.
- Greater Mediatek MT7623 support.
- NVIDIA Tegra power domain support for newer SoCs like the Tegra X2.
- Initial support for the Zidoo X9S set-top-box.
- Initial support for the Bubblegum 96 SBC.
- Special mentions of the Rockchips RK3399 Firefly SBC board support.
- Broadcom Vulcan support was dropped since Cavium acquired the IP and has re-issued the platform under a new name while no Broadcom Vulcan parts ever shipped.
- New Allwinner board support includes the Orange Pi Win, Orange Pi Zero Plus 2, Nano Pi NEO2, and Orange Pi Prime.
- Various SoC-specific driver additions.
