Plenty Of ARM Changes Queued For Linux 4.13
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 5 July 2017 at 07:22 AM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
Arnd Bergmann has sent in his seven pull requests of the many ARM SoC and platform changes targeting the Linux 4.13 kernel.

Highlights of ARM for Linux 4.13 include:

- New ARM platforms are Action Semi S500/Owl for 32-bit and 64-bit as well as the Realtek RTD1295 platform.

- The Rockchip RV1108 SoC is now supported, which is a SoC geared for camera use-cases.

- Atmel support for MMU-less SoCs like the SAME70/V71/S70/V70.

- Initial support for the LeMaker Guitar Board.

- The Linksys WRT3200ACM WiFi router is now supported by mainline Linux 4.13.

- Support for the BeagleBone Blue OMAP board.

- DeviceTree additions for the Lichee Pi Zero and NanoPi M1 Plus boards.

- Improved support for "Faraday" SoC platforms.

- DeviceTree additions for ARM Mali graphics on Rockchip SoCs.

- Greater Mediatek MT7623 support.

- NVIDIA Tegra power domain support for newer SoCs like the Tegra X2.

- Initial support for the Zidoo X9S set-top-box.

- Initial support for the Bubblegum 96 SBC.

- Special mentions of the Rockchips RK3399 Firefly SBC board support.

- Broadcom Vulcan support was dropped since Cavium acquired the IP and has re-issued the platform under a new name while no Broadcom Vulcan parts ever shipped.

- New Allwinner board support includes the Orange Pi Win, Orange Pi Zero Plus 2, Nano Pi NEO2, and Orange Pi Prime.

- Various SoC-specific driver additions.

More details via this series.
2 Comments
