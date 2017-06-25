Linux 4.12-rc7 Released: Final Might Come In One Week
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 25 June 2017 at 09:46 PM EDT.
Linus Torvalds has announced Linux 4.12-rc7 with what could be the final release candidate prior to declaring the stable Linux 4.12 kernel.

Linus wrote in the rc7 announcement, "It's fairly small, and there were no huge surprises, so if nothing untoward happens this upcoming week, this will be the final rc. But as usual, I reserve the right to just drag things out if I end up feeling uncomfortable about things for any reason including just random gut feelings, so we'll see...Outside of arch and drivers, we've got some generic networking fixes, scripts, and some core kernel fixlets, including a couple of fixups to the stack gap patch from last rc."

If you are not familiar with what's new in this upcoming release, see our Linux 4.12 feature overview.
