Due to Linus Torvalds' travels, he's released the 4.12-rc6 kernel off of his weekly Sunday release cadence.
Linux 4.12-rc6 is now available and it's in turn smaller than 4.12-rc5, which makes Linus happy. He's hoping that 4.12-rc7 next Sunday will potentially be the last release candidate before declaring Linux 4.12.0 the following week. But it could always stretch out to having a -rc8 if bugs or anything pressing comes up.
Overall, Linux 4.12-rc6 is a fairly normal test release at this stage. His usual bits about this kernel release can be found on the kernel mailing list. Linux 4.12 overall is looking nice with many new features.
