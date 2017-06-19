Linux 4.12-rc6 Released A Day Late, Final Possibly In Two Weeks
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 19 June 2017 at 11:21 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Due to Linus Torvalds' travels, he's released the 4.12-rc6 kernel off of his weekly Sunday release cadence.

Linux 4.12-rc6 is now available and it's in turn smaller than 4.12-rc5, which makes Linus happy. He's hoping that 4.12-rc7 next Sunday will potentially be the last release candidate before declaring Linux 4.12.0 the following week. But it could always stretch out to having a -rc8 if bugs or anything pressing comes up.

Overall, Linux 4.12-rc6 is a fairly normal test release at this stage. His usual bits about this kernel release can be found on the kernel mailing list. Linux 4.12 overall is looking nice with many new features.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Cache Coherent Device Memory For HMM
Allwinner Has Many DRM Changes Queued For Linux 4.13
DRM Sync Objects Heading To Linux 4.13
Linux 4.12-rc5 Released: The Biggest RC This Cycle
Etnaviv DRM Driver Reverse-Engineers Performance Counters Support
Linux 4.12-rc4 Released, A "Fairly Normal" Test Release
Popular News
Mozilla Firefox 54 Now Available
WPS Office 2016 for Linux Released
LibreOffice 6.0 Is In Development
Intel Haswell May Soon See Less Hangs With Mesa
FreeNAS 11.0 Released
Updated AMDGPU-PRO Driver Has Performance Fixes, Mad Max Works On Vulkan