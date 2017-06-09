Linus Torvalds has released the Linux 4.12-rc5 kernel as the fifth weekly test candidate for what will become Linux 4.12 stable later this month.
Linus noted of 4.12-rc5, "rc5 is our biggest rc this release (obviously not counting rc1, which contains all of the the merge window). And it definitely does have stuff all over: we've got driver updates (gpu, networking, scsi, block layer and sound are the biggest, but there's stuff all over), we've got arch updates (arm[64], powerpc, sparc, x86), and we've got filesystems (btrfs, ext4, and unusually several ufs fixes thanks to recent bug reporting activity). But we _also_ have various documentation yupdates, generic networking, some key handling fixes, and perf and kvm fixes. So it really isn't one thing, it's just a lot of different small stuff."
If you haven't yet been briefed on the new features of 4.12, see our Linux 4.12 feature overview.
