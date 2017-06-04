Linux 4.12-rc4 Released, A "Fairly Normal" Test Release
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 4 June 2017 at 08:28 PM EDT.
Linus Torvalds has just released Linux 4.12-rc4 as the newest weekly test candidate of the upcoming Linux 4.12.

Linus explained 4.12-rc4 as being not as calm as it appeared earlier in the week due to a tick-up in activity later in the week, but overall looks like a "fairly normal" release for this stage of the cycle. The brief but complete 4.12-rc4 release announcement can read via the LKML IU archives.

Those unfamiliar with the new features of Linux 4.12 can find our kernel feature overview for more details. We've been benchmarking Linux 4.12 on Phoronix and on LinuxBenchmarking.com while more tests are forthcoming.
