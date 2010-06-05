Linux 4.12-rc3 Kernel Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 28 May 2017 at 09:07 PM EDT. Add A Comment
Linus Torvalds has announced the third weekly test candidate for the upcoming Linux 4.12 kernel debut.

Linus commented of Linux 4.12-rc3 that it isn't a very big release over the prior RCs and so far it's a "nice calm release cycle." The biggest change this past week was actually documentation updates.

Those wanting to read Torvalds' few words about 4.12-rc3 can see his release announcement. If you aren't up to speed on the big new features of this kernel to debut as stable in a few weeks, see our Linux 4.12 feature overview.
