Linux 4.12-rc2 Kernel Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 22 May 2017 at 05:56 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Linus Torvalds has pushed out his second weekly test candidate of the Linux 4.12 kernel.

Linus said in part about 4.12-rc2, "I'm back on the usual Sunday schedule, and everything else looks fairly normal too. This rc2 is maybe a bit bigger than usual, but the whole merge window was bigger than most, so maybe it's just that. And it's not like it's huge - usually the rc2 week is fairly quiet as people find issues."

See our Linux 4.12 feature overview if you are not familiar with the new material coming. We'll have more Linux 4.12 benchmarks out in the days ahead.
