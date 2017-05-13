Linus Torvalds has went ahead and closed the Linux 4.12 kernel merge window one day early with the release of 4.12-rc1.
Linus wrote of 4.12-rc1, "Despite it being fairly large, it has (so far) been pretty smooth. I don't think I personally saw any breakage at all, which is always nice. Usually I end up having something break, or trigger some silly build failure that really should have been noticed before it even got to me, but so far things are looking good. Famous last words."
Linux 4.12 brings over one million lines of new code to the table. I'll have my usual and original feature overview of the Linux 4.12 kernel features available in the morning. Off to begin running more kernel benchmarks now of this Linux 4.12 Git code: stay tuned.
