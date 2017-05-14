Yesterday I provided some numbers about over one million lines added to Linux 4.12, much more than any of the recent merge windows for the Linux kernel. Here are some additional numbers and stats with finishing up the gitstats analytics on the Linux Git code-base.
The lengthy run of GitStats against the Linux kernel source tree is now complete to provide some additional insights as of Linux 4.12-rc1. The Linux Git tree from GitStats is 59,835 files amounting to a total of 24,163,085 lines. Keep in mind that line count includes documentation as well as other components in the kernel source-tree like some user-space utilities.
The Linux kernel has seen 677,412 commits from around 16,914 different authors.
So far this year has been 25,696 commits adding 1,835,674 lines and removing 506,591 lines. In comparison, for 2016 were 76,593 commits with 3,746,871 new lines and 1,773,823 lines removed.
Top contributors to the Linux kernel so far this year besides Linus Torvalds himself are David S. Miller, Chris Wilson, Arnd Bergmann, Ingo Molnar, and Christoph Hellwig.
Intel and Red Hat continue to be two of the leading firms contributing to mainline Linux kernel development.
The line count continues rising with Linux 4.12 being particularly big due to the Vega 10 additions and other big changes, as outlined in our Linux 4.12 kernel feature overview.
Those wishing to run through more GitStats analytics for the mainline Linux kernel tree as of this morning/4.12-rc1 can find the output in full here.
2 Comments