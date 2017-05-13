More DRM Fixes Make It In Time For Linux 4.12-rc1, Lots Of Vega Work
Following last week's main feature pull request of the Direct Rendering Manager updates for Linux 4.12, David Airlie has now submitted -- and was already pulled by Torvalds -- some fixes ahead of this weekend's expected 4.12-rc1 release.

Last week was the huge DRM pull request with a lot of feature activity. Check out that article if you are behind on your Phoronix reading.

This latest DRM pull request is just about fixes. In particular, it's heavy on Vega 10 fixes.

This pull has a large number of ongoing Vega 10 work for the upcoming Radeon RX Vega launch by AMD. It's rather a lot of fixes with around two thousand lines of code. These fixes range from VCE changes to power management related work and other areas.

While it's great seeing Vega 10 prepped for Linux 4.12, keep in mind with this kernel version there is no physical display support as the DC (formerly DAL) code hasn't landed for 4.12. So it won't be until using the Linux 4.13 mainline kernel or later where we will have working Vega display support. For those buying a Vega GPU on launch day, you'll need to spin your own kernel from a testing branch or rely upon AMDGPU-PRO.

The list of these DRM fixes for 4.12-rc1 that have landed in Git can be found on the kernel mailing list.
