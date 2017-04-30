USB Type-C Port Manager Coming To Linux 4.12
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 30 April 2017 at 01:35 AM EDT. 12 Comments
Another feature to look forward to with the Linux 4.12 kernel for those using newer hardware featuring USB Type-C is a port manager.

The "TCPM" driver is queued as a new staging driver via usb-next for entering the Linux 4.12 kernel in the next two weeks. This USB Type-C Port Manager driver implements a power delivery state machine for source/sink ports. This driver serves as a state machine while other USB Type-C drivers are responsible for the rest of the functionality.

Basically the TCPM driver is responsible for managing the role of each USB Type-C port on the system depending upon the connected device.

More details on this queued USB Type-C Port Manager driver for Linux 4.12 via this Git commit.
