Greg KH has submitted the staging changes for the Linux 4.12 kernel.
Greg wrote of the staging work for 4.12, "Here is the big staging tree update for 4.12-rc1. And it's a big one, adding about 350k new lines of crap^Wcode, mostly all in a big dump of media drivers from Intel. But there's other new drivers in here as well, yet-another-wifi driver, new IIO drivers, and a new crypto accelerator. We also deleted a bunch of stuff, mostly in patch cleanups, but also the Android ION code has shrunk a lot, and the Android low memory killer driver was finally deleted, much to the celebration of the -mm developers."
There's been a lot of work on the bcm2835-audio driver, rtl8188eu fixes, MOST subsystem work, continued Unisys changes, a new driver for the Analog Devices ADXL345 3-axis accelerometer, Lustre clean-ups, a lot of work on the new atomisp/atomisp2 addition, rtl8723bs is a new Realtek SDIO Wi-Fi driver, Greybus is still maturing in staging, etc.
This staging pull weighs in at 1790 files changed, 359293 insertions(+), 15286 deletions(-).
