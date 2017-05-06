Staging Tree For Linux 4.12 Adds 350k Lines Of New Code
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 6 May 2017 at 09:22 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Greg KH has submitted the staging changes for the Linux 4.12 kernel.

Greg wrote of the staging work for 4.12, "Here is the big staging tree update for 4.12-rc1. And it's a big one, adding about 350k new lines of crap^Wcode, mostly all in a big dump of media drivers from Intel. But there's other new drivers in here as well, yet-another-wifi driver, new IIO drivers, and a new crypto accelerator. We also deleted a bunch of stuff, mostly in patch cleanups, but also the Android ION code has shrunk a lot, and the Android low memory killer driver was finally deleted, much to the celebration of the -mm developers."

There's been a lot of work on the bcm2835-audio driver, rtl8188eu fixes, MOST subsystem work, continued Unisys changes, a new driver for the Analog Devices ADXL345 3-axis accelerometer, Lustre clean-ups, a lot of work on the new atomisp/atomisp2 addition, rtl8723bs is a new Realtek SDIO Wi-Fi driver, Greybus is still maturing in staging, etc.

This staging pull weighs in at 1790 files changed, 359293 insertions(+), 15286 deletions(-).
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
ARM64 Updates For The Linux 4.12 Kernel
DRM/FreeDesktop Code of Conduct Submitted To Linux 4.12
USB Type-C Port Manager Heads Into Linux 4.12
Early Patches For Kernel Lockdown Mode Set For Linux 4.12
The Huge DRM Driver Update Submitted For Linux 4.12: Vega, Atomic & Co
Many Intel Sound Driver Fixes Slated For Linux 4.12
Popular News
Intel Confirms Vulnerability In Intel AMT/ME
USB Type-C Port Manager Coming To Linux 4.12
Early Patches For Kernel Lockdown Mode Set For Linux 4.12
The Huge DRM Driver Update Submitted For Linux 4.12: Vega, Atomic & Co
Linux 4.11 Set To Be Released Today
Features To Look Forward To In Next Month's KDE Plasma 5.10