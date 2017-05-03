Takashi Iwai has submitted the sound driver updates slated for the Linux 4.12 kernel.
New to sound for Linux 4.12 is a new API for hooking up jacks more generically, many Intel driver fixes, several new sound drivers, more HD audio quirks, support for dual codecs on some Gigabyte motherboards as well as Lenovo laptops, USB audio driver improvements, and more.
The Intel sound driver fixes in Linux 4.12 affect Skylake and newer, Broxton, and Atom SoCs.
New sound drivers for Linux 4.12 include Cirrus CS35L35, DIO DIO2125, Everest ES7132, HiSilicon hi6210, Maxim MAX98927, MT2701 + WM8960, Nuvoton NAU8824, ODROID boards, ST STM32 SAI controllers + DA7213, and MOTU and RME Fireface series.
A complete listing of the sound changes for the Linux 4.12 kernel can be found via the pull request.
