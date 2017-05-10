Last week was the main ACPI / power management updates for Linux 4.12 while Intel's Rafael Wysocki has now submitted a second set of feature updates for this next version of the Linux kernel.
This secondary feature update for ACPI/PM is less exciting than the first, but does still contain new functionality. Changes in this latest pull request include adding Intel Geminilake support to the intel_idle and intel_rapl (Runtime Average Power Limiting) drivers. Geminilake enabling under Linux has been happening since 4.11 and with 4.12 will be further into shape for when these new Intel SoCs begin shipping in the near future.
Aside from the Geminilake additions, there are some fixes, updates to the system suspend/resume infrastructure for improved handling, and other changes.
These latest changes can be found here. There were also more ACPI updates of less notable feature work.
