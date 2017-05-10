More Power Management Updates Head To The Linux 4.12 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 10 May 2017 at 08:38 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
Last week was the main ACPI / power management updates for Linux 4.12 while Intel's Rafael Wysocki has now submitted a second set of feature updates for this next version of the Linux kernel.

This secondary feature update for ACPI/PM is less exciting than the first, but does still contain new functionality. Changes in this latest pull request include adding Intel Geminilake support to the intel_idle and intel_rapl (Runtime Average Power Limiting) drivers. Geminilake enabling under Linux has been happening since 4.11 and with 4.12 will be further into shape for when these new Intel SoCs begin shipping in the near future.

Aside from the Geminilake additions, there are some fixes, updates to the system suspend/resume infrastructure for improved handling, and other changes.

These latest changes can be found here. There were also more ACPI updates of less notable feature work.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
CodeAurora Continues Contributions To Freedreno's MSM DRM Driver
IOMMU Updates, Optimizations For Linux 4.12
PowerPC 64-bit To Support Up To 512TB Virtual Address Space On Linux 4.12
Intel RealSense SR300 Camera Support Added To Linux 4.12
Intel Laptop Driver Improvements Slated For Linux 4.12: Lenovo, Dell, Fujitsu, Etc
MD RAID Optimizations For Linux 4.12
Popular News
The New Features So Far For The Linux 4.12 Kernel
Full MP3 Support Being Added To Fedora Linux
Intel Confirms Vulnerability In Intel AMT/ME
RADV Radeon Driver Is Now "Effectively" A Conformant Vulkan Implementation
Early Patches For Kernel Lockdown Mode Set For Linux 4.12
Debian GNU/Linux 8.8 Released