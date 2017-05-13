With big merges this cycle from the DRM additions, a lot of new staging code, and more, the Linux 4.12 kernel is a bit heavier... Here's some numbers.
Curious how Linux 4.12 sizes in with the merge window closing this weekend and all major code pulled for it, here are some Git statistics I ran this morning on the tree for seeing how much 4.12 has grown over Linux 4.11.
When running cloc on the Linux Git tree this morning:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language files blank comment code --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- C 24916 2429995 2199870 12338749 C/C++ Header 19305 475040 867542 3370855 Assembly 1433 49216 114598 247706 JSON 126 0 0 82542 make 2327 8554 8102 36748 Perl 50 5064 3741 26221 Bourne Shell 241 2896 4030 14610 Python 69 2233 2619 12837 HTML 3 564 0 4723 yacc 9 682 357 4530 lex 8 302 300 1907 C++ 7 287 71 1838 Bourne Again Shell 46 387 315 1719 awk 12 185 170 1510 Markdown 1 220 0 1077 TeX 1 108 3 904 NAnt script 2 158 0 594 Pascal 3 49 0 231 Objective C++ 1 55 0 189 m4 1 15 1 95 XSLT 6 13 27 71 CSS 1 14 23 35 vim script 1 3 12 27 sed 3 2 30 21 Windows Module Definition 1 0 0 8 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUM: 48573 2976042 3201811 16149747 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Or a total of 16.1 million detected lines of code, 3.2 million lines of comments, and 2.9 million blank lines spread in total across 48,753 files.
If looking at the churn over the past two weeks for the 4.12 merge window: 11870 files changed, 1323490 insertions(+), 298549 deletions(-). So over the past two weeks there have been 1.32 million lines of new code and 298k lines of deleted code, or a net gain of 1,024,941 lines.
In comparison, from v4.10 to v4.11-rc1 was: 11933 files changed, 524463 insertions(+), 239325 deletions(-). Or a net gain last merge window of just 285,138 lines. From v4.9 to v4.10-rc1 meanwhile was: 11468 files changed, 786937 insertions(+), 298643 deletions(-) or a net gain of 488,294 lines. So the amount of new code for Linux 4.12 is more than double the past two merge windows combined!
Long story short, Linux 4.12 will be a pretty big kernel! Stay tuned for my Linux 4.12 feature overview this weekend followed by various benchmarks once 4.12-rc1 has been released.
