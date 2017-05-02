MD RAID Optimizations For Linux 4.12
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 2 May 2017 at 11:24 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Another pull request worth mentioning for Linux 4.12 are the MD (Multiple Device) Software RAID changes.

With MD for Linux 4.12 is an improved RAID5 I/O pattern for improved performance of hard disk arrays based on RAID5/6. There is also faster RAID5 cache recovery and support for disabling the RAID5 cache feature during runtime.

MD also has a RAID1 resync performance regression fix, a rewrite of the MD bio handling code, md-cluster fixes, and more. For RAID5 arrays with an Intel IMSM RAID array there is now support for the Partial Parity Log (PPL) feature.

More details on the Linux Software RAID changes for Linux 4.12 via this pull request.
Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

