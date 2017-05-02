Another pull request worth mentioning for Linux 4.12 are the MD (Multiple Device) Software RAID changes.
With MD for Linux 4.12 is an improved RAID5 I/O pattern for improved performance of hard disk arrays based on RAID5/6. There is also faster RAID5 cache recovery and support for disabling the RAID5 cache feature during runtime.
MD also has a RAID1 resync performance regression fix, a rewrite of the MD bio handling code, md-cluster fixes, and more. For RAID5 arrays with an Intel IMSM RAID array there is now support for the Partial Parity Log (PPL) feature.
More details on the Linux Software RAID changes for Linux 4.12 via this pull request.
