Razer Sabertooth & Mad Catz Brawlstick Support In Linux 4.12
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 13 May 2017 at 12:57 PM EDT. 7 Comments
Dmitry Torokhov has sent in some last-minute updates for the Linux 4.12 kernel around its input support.

In particular, this final pull request is primarily an xpad input driver update. This xpad driver update adds in USB IDs for the Mad Catz Brawlstick and Razer Sabertooth.

Mad Catz Brawlstick is an arcade controller. The Razer Sabertooth is marketed as a controller for the Xbox 360.

Also, this input pull request adds support for PlayStation 1 and PlayStation 2 joypads connected via SPI. The pull request can be found here.
