Running Intel Kabylake Graphics On Linux 4.12
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 21 May 2017 at 07:17 AM EDT. 2 Comments
Does the Linux 4.12 kernel bring any performance improvements for Intel graphics? Here are some OpenGL/Vulkan tests for Intel Kabylake graphics with Linux 4.10 vs. 4.11 vs. 4.12 when using Mesa 17.2-dev.

Given kernel bumps routinely helping Radeon graphics and routinely the Intel DRM driver too due to DRM optimizations, I ran some 4.10 through 4.12 Git benchmarks with the Core i7 7700K test box. Mesa 17.2-dev via the Padoka PPA was running for the user-space Intel driver components.

The Intel DRM driver changes in Linux 4.12 don't explicitly mention any performance improvements, but it's not uncommon to find some changes occasionally or to see regressions.




But this time around, there isn't much to look at. This result file shows the numbers basically unchanged with the newer kernel. At least though I didn't encounter any performance regressions. Additionally, the display stack was working out fine and no other troubles -- considering 4.12 is where Intel has now enabled atomic mode-setting by default, among other non-performance work. More details on the features via the Linux 4.12 kernel feature overview.

In case you missed it, some more interesting numbers may be this week's Intel OpenGL vs. Vulkan comparison.
