There are a number of IOMMU optimizations queued for Linux 4.12.
Joerg Roedel submitted the IOMMU kernel updates today for Linux 4.12. Among the changes for this important component to modern systems include code optimizations to the Intel VT-d driver, IOMMU core header optimizations, Samsung Exynos IOMMU optimizations, and ARM/SMMU optimizations.
Apart from performance. there is also now support to switch off a previously-enabled Intel IOMMU, a new command line option to let an Intel IOMMU switch off in a tboot environment, and other fixes and optimizations.
More details on the Linux 4.12 IOMMU work via this mailing list post.
