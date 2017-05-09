IOMMU Updates, Optimizations For Linux 4.12
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 9 May 2017 at 08:14 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
There are a number of IOMMU optimizations queued for Linux 4.12.

Joerg Roedel submitted the IOMMU kernel updates today for Linux 4.12. Among the changes for this important component to modern systems include code optimizations to the Intel VT-d driver, IOMMU core header optimizations, Samsung Exynos IOMMU optimizations, and ARM/SMMU optimizations.

Apart from performance. there is also now support to switch off a previously-enabled Intel IOMMU, a new command line option to let an Intel IOMMU switch off in a tboot environment, and other fixes and optimizations.

More details on the Linux 4.12 IOMMU work via this mailing list post.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
CodeAurora Continues Contributions To Freedreno's MSM DRM Driver
PowerPC 64-bit To Support Up To 512TB Virtual Address Space On Linux 4.12
Intel RealSense SR300 Camera Support Added To Linux 4.12
Intel Laptop Driver Improvements Slated For Linux 4.12: Lenovo, Dell, Fujitsu, Etc
MD RAID Optimizations For Linux 4.12
Intel P-State, Schedutil Get Updated For Linux 4.12 Kernel
Popular News
The New Features So Far For The Linux 4.12 Kernel
Intel Confirms Vulnerability In Intel AMT/ME
Full MP3 Support Being Added To Fedora Linux
RADV Radeon Driver Is Now "Effectively" A Conformant Vulkan Implementation
Early Patches For Kernel Lockdown Mode Set For Linux 4.12
Cinnamon 3.4 Desktop Environment Tagged