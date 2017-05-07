The New Features So Far For The Linux 4.12 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 7 May 2017 at 08:16 AM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
We are through week one of two for the Linux 4.12 kernel merge window. It's been a busy first week of 4.12, so for your viewing pleasure this weekend is a recap of some of the changes that landed over the past seven days.

Among the features so far for Linux 4.12 are:

- The huge DRM pull consisting of initial Radeon RX Vega support (but no display capabilities), Intel atomic mode-setting by default, GeForce GTX 1000 Pascal acceleration in Nouveau, and a whole lot more amounting to nearly half a million lines of code.

- The DRM/FreeDesktop.org code of conduct was added to the tree.

- New I/O schedulers: the long-standing BFQ was finally merged as well as Facebook's Kyber.

- There's now a USB Type-C port manager.

- More POWER9 enablement and Power 64-bit CPUs now have access up to 512TB of virtual address space.

- A variety of ARM64 updates.

- A lot of new staging code.

- XFS support for GETFSMAP.

- Intel RealSense SR300 support.

- Early work towards Linux kernel lockdown mode under UEFI Secure Boot to avoid touching hardware settings.

- 9pfs front-end driver for Xen.

- A number of Intel laptop driver improvements.

- More Intel work on 5-level paging to expand the amount of physical/virtual address space for future Intel CPUs.

- Bluetooth support for the Intel Edison.

- A number of sound driver fixes.

- Faster livepatching in the form of quicker module loading for select out-of-tree modules.

- MD RAID optimizations.

- P-State and Schedutil updates.

- Intel Memory Bandwidth Allocation support.

- KASLR by default for x86 systems in the name of security.

- Dropping the AVR32 architecture from the mainline kernel.

That's what I have covered in the past week. There still are some more interesting pull requests expected in the next week, so stay tuned! Expect a number of early Linux 4.12 benchmarks once 4.12-rc1 has been tagged next weekend.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Staging Tree For Linux 4.12 Adds 350k Lines Of New Code
ARM64 Updates For The Linux 4.12 Kernel
DRM/FreeDesktop Code of Conduct Submitted To Linux 4.12
USB Type-C Port Manager Heads Into Linux 4.12
Early Patches For Kernel Lockdown Mode Set For Linux 4.12
The Huge DRM Driver Update Submitted For Linux 4.12: Vega, Atomic & Co
Popular News
Intel Confirms Vulnerability In Intel AMT/ME
Early Patches For Kernel Lockdown Mode Set For Linux 4.12
USB Type-C Port Manager Coming To Linux 4.12
The Huge DRM Driver Update Submitted For Linux 4.12: Vega, Atomic & Co
Linux 4.11 Set To Be Released Today
Some Of The Features Coming To Linux Mint's Cinnamon 3.4 Desktop