We are through week one of two for the Linux 4.12 kernel merge window. It's been a busy first week of 4.12, so for your viewing pleasure this weekend is a recap of some of the changes that landed over the past seven days.
Among the features so far for Linux 4.12 are:
- The huge DRM pull consisting of initial Radeon RX Vega support (but no display capabilities), Intel atomic mode-setting by default, GeForce GTX 1000 Pascal acceleration in Nouveau, and a whole lot more amounting to nearly half a million lines of code.
- The DRM/FreeDesktop.org code of conduct was added to the tree.
- New I/O schedulers: the long-standing BFQ was finally merged as well as Facebook's Kyber.
- There's now a USB Type-C port manager.
- More POWER9 enablement and Power 64-bit CPUs now have access up to 512TB of virtual address space.
- A variety of ARM64 updates.
- A lot of new staging code.
- XFS support for GETFSMAP.
- Intel RealSense SR300 support.
- Early work towards Linux kernel lockdown mode under UEFI Secure Boot to avoid touching hardware settings.
- 9pfs front-end driver for Xen.
- A number of Intel laptop driver improvements.
- More Intel work on 5-level paging to expand the amount of physical/virtual address space for future Intel CPUs.
- Bluetooth support for the Intel Edison.
- A number of sound driver fixes.
- Faster livepatching in the form of quicker module loading for select out-of-tree modules.
- MD RAID optimizations.
- P-State and Schedutil updates.
- Intel Memory Bandwidth Allocation support.
- KASLR by default for x86 systems in the name of security.
- Dropping the AVR32 architecture from the mainline kernel.
That's what I have covered in the past week. There still are some more interesting pull requests expected in the next week, so stay tuned! Expect a number of early Linux 4.12 benchmarks once 4.12-rc1 has been tagged next weekend.
2 Comments