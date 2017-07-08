Btrfs RAID 5/6 Support Is "Mostly OK" With Linux 4.12
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 8 July 2017 at 09:32 AM EDT.
I previously reported on Btrfs RAID 5/6 fixes for Linux 4.12 to work on fixing some potentially bad Btrfs RAID 5/6 problems. These changes for Linux 4.12 were enough to elevate the rating of this functionality.

The Btrfs status page now reports scrub + RAID 5/6 support as "mostly OK" rather than as "unstable" for previous kernels up through Linux 4.12. The scrub and auto-repair fixes put the Btrfs RAID 5/6 state in better standing, but is still not being declared stable. The Btrfs RAID 5/6 write hole still exists and the parity is currently not being check-summed.

Details via this Wiki page.
