We previously reported on the BFQ I/O scheduler finally set to land with the Linux 4.12 mainline kernel. That's now happened along with another new I/O scheduler.
BFQ is now in the mainline Linux Git tree as the Budget Fair Queueing scheduler that has been maintained out-of-tree for a number of years now. BFQ strives for low latency for interactive applications and soft real-time applications, higher speed for code development tasks, high throughput, and strong fairness/bandwidth/delay guarantees.
Another new I/O scheduler merged as part of today's block updates was Kyber. The Kyber I/O scheduler is a full MQ-aware (multi-queue) scheduler using a scalable token based algorithm. Work on this modern blk-mq geared scheduler was done by Omar Sandoval of Facebook.
These new I/O schedulers along with other block level improvements for the Linux kernel landed in 4.12's Git tree earlier today.
