NVIDIA Tegra186/Parker/TX2 Support For Linux 4.12
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 9 May 2017 at 02:38 PM EDT. Add A Comment
Olof Johansson has sent in his large set of pull requests for the ARM SoC/platform updates slated for the in-development Linux 4.12 kernel.

Among the ARM SoC/platform changes for Linux 4.12 are:

- The Rockchip RK3399 and RK3288 SoCs are now supported. The RK3399 is used by the Samsung Chromebook Plus while the RK3288 is known for its use in the ASUS Tinkerboard. These devices are supported by the mainline 4.12 kernel.

- i.MX28 "Duckbill" platform support. There are also i.MX6Q platform additions, including some in-flight entertainment systems.

- ST Micro STM32H743 support.

- Renesas RZ/G1H and G1N support.

- Freescale LS2088A and LS1088A SoC support.

- Support for various wireless base stations and other appliances based on Marvell and Qualcomm hardware.

- The old Motorola DROID4 is now (finally) supported by the mainline Linux kernel. The DROID4 was a smartphone launched by Motorola in 2012 with Android 2.3 and built off a Texas Instruments OMAP SoC with 1GB of DDR2 RAM.

- Various renames now that Broadcom sold their "Vulcan" CPU design to Cavium where it's now called the ThunderX2.

- The Gemini platform has been converted to multi-platform support and using DeviceTree.

- Orange Pi PC2 support, the ARM SBC powered by the Allwinner H5.

- Exciting us is the continued support for the NVIDIA Tegra186, a.k.a. Parker, a.k.a. the SoC used by the Jetson TX2 developer board.

