While last week Linus Torvalds was looking at releasing Linux 4.11 this weekend, Linux 4.11-rc8 instead was issued today.
Linux 4.11-rc8 was tagged a short time ago rather than issuing the Linux 4.11.0 stable release. Thus it looks like now 4.11.0 will be out next weekend followed by the opening of the Linux 4.12 merge window -- to which we are already looking forward to it.
Linus wrote minutes ago on the mailing list, "So originally I was just planning on releasing the final 4.11 today, but while we didn't have a *lot* of changes the last week, we had a couple of really annoying ones, so I'm doing another rc release instead. I did get fixes for the issues that popped up, so I could have released 4.11 as-is, but it just doesn't feel right...The most noticeable of the issues is that we've quirked off some NVMe power management that apparently causes problems on some machines. It's not entirely clear what caused the issue (it wasn't just limited to some NVMe hardware, but also particular platforms), but let's test it."
For those unfamiliar with the changes to this upcoming kernel release, see My Favorite Features/Changes Of The Linux 4.11 Kernel.
