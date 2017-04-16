Linux 4.11-rc7 Kernel Released: Final Might Come Next Week
Linus Torvalds has announced the seventh weekly test build of the upcoming Linux 4.11 kernel.

He announced for this Easter kernel update that 4.11-rc7 might be the last test release, should nothing come up over the next week. He announced, "We're in the late rc phase, and this may be the last rc if nothing surprising happens. Things have been pretty calm this past week (the beginning of the week seemed particularly calm, and then as usual Friday happened..). We have a number of reverts for things that didn't work out and aren't worth trying to fix at this point, that's also normal (and people will look at it for the next version instead)."

The 4.11-rc7 kernel announcement can be read on the LKML. Those not yet briefed on the Linux 4.11 changes can read our Linux 4.11 kernel feature overview and checkout our many benchmarks so far with more still to come.
