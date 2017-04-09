Linus Torvalds has announced the release of Linux 4.11-rc6 as the latest weekly test version of what will officially become Linux 4.11 around the end of April.
Linus said of 4.11-rc6, "It's a bit bigger than rc5, but not alarmingly so, and nothing looks particularly worrisome. Knock wood. The only slightly unusual thing is how the patches are spread out, with almost equal parts of arch updates, drivers, filesystems, networking and "misc". But the late rc's are small enough that you see more fluctuation in those kinds of statistics than you see over the bigger release, so "not the usual distribution" is more about the normal noise of development all over."
Those unfamiliar with what's coming to Linux 4.11 can see our usual kernel feature overview.
