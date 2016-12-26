Intel Has More DRM Graphics Code For Testing, Targeting Linux 4.11
While Linux 4.10-rc1 was only released yesterday and there will be about two months before it rolls around to the Linux 4.11 merge window, Intel OTC already has new code ready for testing.

Intel i915 DRM maintainer Daniel Vetter published the latest changes for their -testing branch of material that will in turn target Linux 4.11. Changes up for testing include some DisplayPort link rate fixes, prep work for atomic watermark updates on Valleyview and Cherryview, a clean-up to the platform enumeration code, Gen9 (Skylake) watermark fixes, prep work for DisplayPort link failure fallback handling, GEM_WARN_ON support, overlay fixes, and other code changes.

More details via this mailing list post. No big new features at least not yet, but lots of fixes are always welcome.
