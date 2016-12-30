Intel Sends In Their First Two Batches Of DRM Changes For Linux 4.11
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 30 December 2016 at 07:39 AM EST. Add A Comment
With the Linux 4.10 merge window comfortably over now, Daniel Vetter has sent in the first pull requests to DRM-Next of new material slated for Linux 4.11.

Called upon for pulling into DRM-Next as material that's already been tested and cleared at Intel QA for the next kernel are DisplayPort link rate fixes, more atomic code updates, Gen9 Skylake watermark fixes, introduce GEM_WARN_ON, overlay fixes, refactoring of various pieces of code, bug fixes, and other low-level changes.

Likely the two most noticeable user-facing changes is the inclusion of the initial Geminilake code. Geminilake hardware won't be shipping until later in 2017 so still hitting Linux 4.11 should give it enough time to be present in the Linux ecosystem before the hardware is officially launched. This pull request also has more work in the area of DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport (DP MST) and the enabling of DP MST audio support.

A complete list of all these Intel Direct Rendering Manager driver changes can be found via this -next pull request.
