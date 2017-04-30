After it was postponed last weekend, the Linux 4.11 kernel is set to be officially released in a matter of hours.
As of writing, the Linux 4.11 codename remains the "Fearless Coyote", but there is the possibility that Torvalds may rename it when tagging the official 4.11.0 release today.
When running some Git statistics on the Linux 4.11 Git code-base as of a few minutes ago:
57964 text files. 57447 unique files. 10997 files ignored. github.com/AlDanial/cloc v 1.70 T=259.19 s (181.3 files/s, 82359.5 lines/s) ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Language files blank comment code ------------------------------------------------------------------------ C 24289 2357845 2146141 11991770 C/C++ Header 18379 450473 777457 2981191 Assembly 1454 49188 114748 249159 JSON 121 0 0 81164 make 2295 8511 8042 36025 Perl 50 5062 3740 26164 Bourne Shell 233 2724 3937 14007 Python 65 2010 2366 11572 HTML 3 537 0 4523 yacc 8 662 356 4393 lex 8 301 300 1907 C++ 7 287 71 1838 Bourne Again Shell 46 384 315 1699 awk 12 185 170 1510 Markdown 1 220 0 1077 TeX 1 108 3 904 NAnt script 2 156 0 588 Pascal 3 49 0 231 Objective C++ 1 55 0 189 m4 1 15 1 95 XSLT 6 13 27 71 CSS 1 14 23 35 vim script 1 3 12 27 sed 3 2 30 21 Windows Module Definition 1 0 0 8 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ SUM: 46991 2878804 3057739 15410168 ------------------------------------------------------------------------
The Linux kernel continues getting larger and larger.
Among the features to find with Linux 4.11 are Realtek ALC1220 audio codec support, the Intel DRM driver has enabled frame-buffer compression (FBC) by default for Skylake and newer, Turbo Boost Max 3.0 improvements, AMDGPU DRM improvements, the new statx sys call, and much more as outlined extensively in our original the new features of Linux 4.11 article.
Meanwhile, Linux 4.12 will be a heavy feature release and some of the other forthcoming items we've covered in just the past few days include slated for merging is the USB Type-C port manager, ARM TrustZone CryptoCell support, new ARM devices/SoC support, and more AMDGPU improvements.
Stay tuned for more Linux 4.11 tests and our original coverage of the Linux 4.12 highlights during the merge window over the next two weeks. I'll be returning from Russia tonight/tomorrow -- also in part why writing this 4.11 recap post early -- but then following that expect a lot more exciting Linux tests for May.
