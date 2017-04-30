Linux 4.11 Set To Be Released Today
After it was postponed last weekend, the Linux 4.11 kernel is set to be officially released in a matter of hours.

As of writing, the Linux 4.11 codename remains the "Fearless Coyote", but there is the possibility that Torvalds may rename it when tagging the official 4.11.0 release today.

When running some Git statistics on the Linux 4.11 Git code-base as of a few minutes ago: 
   57964 text files.
   57447 unique files.                                          
   10997 files ignored.

github.com/AlDanial/cloc v 1.70  T=259.19 s (181.3 files/s, 82359.5 lines/s)
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language              files          blank        comment           code
------------------------------------------------------------------------
C                     24289        2357845        2146141       11991770
C/C++ Header          18379         450473         777457        2981191
Assembly               1454          49188         114748         249159
JSON                    121              0              0          81164
make                   2295           8511           8042          36025
Perl                     50           5062           3740          26164
Bourne Shell            233           2724           3937          14007
Python                   65           2010           2366          11572
HTML                      3            537              0           4523
yacc                      8            662            356           4393
lex                       8            301            300           1907
C++                       7            287             71           1838
Bourne Again Shell       46            384            315           1699
awk                      12            185            170           1510
Markdown                  1            220              0           1077
TeX                       1            108              3            904
NAnt script               2            156              0            588
Pascal                    3             49              0            231
Objective C++             1             55              0            189
m4                        1             15              1             95
XSLT                      6             13             27             71
CSS                       1             14             23             35
vim script                1              3             12             27
sed                       3              2             30             21
Windows Module Definition 1              0              0              8
------------------------------------------------------------------------
SUM:                  46991        2878804        3057739       15410168
------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Linux kernel continues getting larger and larger.

Among the features to find with Linux 4.11 are Realtek ALC1220 audio codec support, the Intel DRM driver has enabled frame-buffer compression (FBC) by default for Skylake and newer, Turbo Boost Max 3.0 improvements, AMDGPU DRM improvements, the new statx sys call, and much more as outlined extensively in our original the new features of Linux 4.11 article.

Meanwhile, Linux 4.12 will be a heavy feature release and some of the other forthcoming items we've covered in just the past few days include slated for merging is the USB Type-C port manager, ARM TrustZone CryptoCell support, new ARM devices/SoC support, and more AMDGPU improvements.

Stay tuned for more Linux 4.11 tests and our original coverage of the Linux 4.12 highlights during the merge window over the next two weeks. I'll be returning from Russia tonight/tomorrow -- also in part why writing this 4.11 recap post early -- but then following that expect a lot more exciting Linux tests for May.
