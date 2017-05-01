Linux 4.11 Kernel Officially Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 1 May 2017 at 12:28 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Linus Torvalds has announced the Linux 4.11 stable kernel release as anticipated.

Linux 4.11.0 remains codenamed the "Fearless Coyote." Linus said of the 4.11 kernel in the release announcement, "So after that extra week with an rc8, things were pretty calm, and I'm much happier releasing a final 4.11 now. We still had various smaller fixes the last week, but nothing that made me go "hmm.."."

More Linux 4.11 details and code statistics within this earlier article and see our feature overview for more details about this release.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Linux 4.11 Set To Be Released Today
USB Type-C Port Manager Coming To Linux 4.12
GrSecurity Kernel Patches Will No Longer Be Free To The Public
Kernel Developers Still Discussing Raising Linux's Compiler Requirements
Linux 4.11 Pushed Back: 4.11-rc8 Released
Linux 4.12 Should Be Another Exciting, Featureful Cycle
Popular News
Debian 9.0 "Stretch" Might Not Have UEFI Secure Boot Support
GRUB 2.02 Is Ready To Boot Your System
Kernel Developers Still Discussing Raising Linux's Compiler Requirements
Intel Optane Memory Now Available
openSUSE Leap 15 Will Succeed 42.3
Libreboot Is Now Considering Whether To Re-Join The GNU