Linus Torvalds has announced the Linux 4.11 stable kernel release as anticipated.
Linux 4.11.0 remains codenamed the "Fearless Coyote." Linus said of the 4.11 kernel in the release announcement, "So after that extra week with an rc8, things were pretty calm, and I'm much happier releasing a final 4.11 now. We still had various smaller fixes the last week, but nothing that made me go "hmm.."."
More Linux 4.11 details and code statistics within this earlier article and see our feature overview for more details about this release.
Add A Comment