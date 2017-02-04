DRM-Misc-Next Issues Final Material For Linux 4.11
The drm-misc-next tree is done with new feature material for the Linux 4.11 kernel cycle as the work is now being queued in DRM-next for this next kernel version.

DRM-Misc usually caries various DRM core changes and other minor work. But now they've also begun using drm-misc-next for grouping together a lot of the smaller DRM drivers rather than each having their own Git repository that's then submitted for pulling into DRM-Next directly. The discussion about using DRM-Misc as the staging area for the smaller DRM drivers can be found via this mailing list thread.

With the final 4.11 feature pull of drm-misc-next from Friday, there are updates to the SII5820 bridge driver, cleanups for the QXL and Bochs DRM drivers, DSI support for the VC4 driver, and a variety of other patches.

Those making use of any of the niche DRM drivers now housed in DRM-Misc, find out about these last feature changes for Linux 4.11 via this mailing list post.
