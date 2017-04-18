My Favorite Features/Changes Of The Linux 4.11 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 18 April 2017 at 06:28 AM EDT. 7 Comments
With Linux 4.11.0 being released as soon as this weekend, here's a look back at the changes I found most exciting about this next kernel feature release.

What personally excites me the most about Linux 4.11 include:

- Some AMD/RADV performance improvements, likely due to the TTM memory management improvements made this cycle.

- The Realtek ALC1220 is now supported. Normally, audio codecs don't get me excited, but the ALC1220 is used by many AMD Ryzen and Intel Skylake motherboards. Meaning with Linux 4.11 there will now be working audio.

- The Intel DRM driver finally enables frame-buffer compression by default for Skylake and newer, which can provide some power-savings.

- Better support for Intel Turbo Boost Max 3.0 and should be working on more systems now.

- The new statx system call.

- Various Raspberry Pi mainline improvements.

- Various file-system improvements.

And much more as covered by our earlier Linux 4.11 feature overview.
7 Comments
