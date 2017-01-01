With the Linux 4.10 kernel having initial but limited Intel Graphics Virtualization Tech support, you can begin playing with the experimental virtual GPU support using the upstream kernel and libvirt.
Gerd Hoffmann has written a blog post about making use of this upstream virtual GPU (vGPU) support for Intel hardware with Linux 4.10's new features. Among the Linux 4.10 work were necessary KVM changes, the VFIO mediated device interface, and the initial Intel DRM changes. But more Intel DRM changes for better supporting GVT/vGPU capabilities will be coming to a future kernel release.
If you are at all interested in potentially making use of Intel GPU support within a virtual machine, see Gerd's post on setting up the virtual GPU support to learn more about these new open-source GPU virtualization capabilities.
Concurrently, Radeon developers are also working on AMDGPU MxGPU virtualization support for landing in a future kernel release though that will be primarily focused on their high-end workstation/professional hardware.
