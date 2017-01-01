Experimenting With Virtual GPU Support On Linux 4.10 + Libvirt
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 18 January 2017 at 07:40 AM EST. 10 Comments
INTEL --
With the Linux 4.10 kernel having initial but limited Intel Graphics Virtualization Tech support, you can begin playing with the experimental virtual GPU support using the upstream kernel and libvirt.

Gerd Hoffmann has written a blog post about making use of this upstream virtual GPU (vGPU) support for Intel hardware with Linux 4.10's new features. Among the Linux 4.10 work were necessary KVM changes, the VFIO mediated device interface, and the initial Intel DRM changes. But more Intel DRM changes for better supporting GVT/vGPU capabilities will be coming to a future kernel release.

If you are at all interested in potentially making use of Intel GPU support within a virtual machine, see Gerd's post on setting up the virtual GPU support to learn more about these new open-source GPU virtualization capabilities.

Concurrently, Radeon developers are also working on AMDGPU MxGPU virtualization support for landing in a future kernel release though that will be primarily focused on their high-end workstation/professional hardware.
10 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Ivy Bridge Patches For OpenGL 4.0 In Mesa Updated
Mesa 17.0 Git Lands OpenGL 4.5 Support For Intel Haswell
Intel's Mesa Driver Set To Flip On OpenGL 4.5 For Haswell
A Yet-To-Be-Merged Kernel Patch May Boost Kabylake Graphics In Some Cases
Fresh Tests Of Intel Beignet OpenCL
A Look At Where The P-State Linux Driver Does Bad Against CPUFreq, Clear Linux Tests
Popular News
It's Now Possible To Disable & Strip Down Intel's ME Blob
Valve Developer Posts New AMD GPU Debugging Tool, Part Of Improving Linux Driver
LLVM/Clang 4.0 Branched, LLVM 5.0 Now On Master
Valve May Be Moving Closer With Their VR Linux Support
AMDGPU Virtualization Support Updated
Tegra/Nouveau Render-Only Gallium3D Support