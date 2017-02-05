The Linux 4.10 kernel is getting close to release with this Sunday's release of Linux 4.10-rc7.
Linux 4.10-rc7 was released a short time ago. Linus Torvalds commented, "Hey, look at that - it's all been very quiet, and unless anything bad happens, we're all back to the regular schedule with this being the last rc...It's all fairly small, and nothing particularly stands out (apart from me being reminded once more about how much I hate modversions - we hit another random architecture-specific tooling bug that was triggered by it)."
If you are not familiar with the new features coming to the Linux 4.10 kernel, see our Linux 4.10 feature overview. We've been running Linux 4.10 many benchmarks on Phoronix along with our bi-daily benchmarks on LinuxBenchmarking.com. Stay tuned for more interesting Linux 4.10 benchmarks on Phoronix in the days ahead; Linux 4.11 is also already on our radar and worth getting excited over in the weeks ahead.
Linux 4.10-rc7 remains codenamed the Fearless Coyote.
