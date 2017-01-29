Linus Torvalds has released the sixth weekly test release of the forthcoming Linux 4.10 kernel.
Linux 4.10 presents many changes and new features. Check out that article for all the interesting features to be introduced by Linux 4.10.
Linus noted in this evening's release announcement that activity on 4.10-rc6 picked up late in the week to make it a rather big release. In fact, RC6 is the biggest release candidate for this release cycle post-RC1. Linus has not yet decided whether there will be seven or eight release candidates for Linux 4.10, meaning the final release will happen in probably two to three weeks. Details via the release announcement.
Linux 4.10-rc5 was codenamed "Anniversary Edition" while for today's -rc6 tagging, he's continued in his peculiar codename scheme by now calling the kernel "Fearless Coyote."
