Linux 4.10-rc6 Released, Now Codenamed The "Fearless Coyote"
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 29 January 2017 at 06:07 PM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Linus Torvalds has released the sixth weekly test release of the forthcoming Linux 4.10 kernel.

Linux 4.10 presents many changes and new features. Check out that article for all the interesting features to be introduced by Linux 4.10.

Linus noted in this evening's release announcement that activity on 4.10-rc6 picked up late in the week to make it a rather big release. In fact, RC6 is the biggest release candidate for this release cycle post-RC1. Linus has not yet decided whether there will be seven or eight release candidates for Linux 4.10, meaning the final release will happen in probably two to three weeks. Details via the release announcement.

Linux 4.10-rc5 was codenamed "Anniversary Edition" while for today's -rc6 tagging, he's continued in his peculiar codename scheme by now calling the kernel "Fearless Coyote."
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Linking The Linux Kernel With LLVM's LLD Linker
ZTE DRM Driver Picking Up New Features For Linux 4.11
Linux 4.10-rc5 Released, Now Codenamed "Anniversary Edition"
Yes, Linux 4.9 Is A Long-Term Kernel Release
Linux 4.10-rc4 Kernel Released
Heterogeneous Memory Management Aims For Linux 4.11
Popular News
Firefox 51 Released With FLAC Audio Support, WebGL 2.0 By Default
Microsoft Open-Sources DirectX Shader Compiler
Solus Linux Working On A Flatpak-Based, Optimized Steam Runtime
Budgie Desktop To Begin Decoupling From GNOME, Will Use Qt
NetworkManager 1.6 Released
GNOME's Mutter Rolls Out New Monitor Configuration System