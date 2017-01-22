Linus Torvalds has released the Linux 4.10 RC5 kernel.
He wrote of 4.10-rc5, "Things seem to be calming down a bit, and everything looks nominal. There's only been about 250 changes (not counting merges) in the last week, and the diffstat touches less than 300 files (with drivers and architecture updates being the bulk, but there's tooling, networking and filesystems in there too)."
With 4.10-rc5 he changed the kernel's codename from Roaring Lionus to Anniversary Edition.
Linux 4.10 should be officially released in 3~4 weeks. For those unfamiliar with what's coming to this next release, read our Linux 4.10 feature overview. We continue to run Linux 4.10 kernel benchmarks here at Phoronix in many different articles as well as some tracking at LinuxBenchmarking.com.
