Linux 4.10-rc5 Released, Now Codenamed "Anniversary Edition"
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 22 January 2017 at 04:41 PM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Linus Torvalds has released the Linux 4.10 RC5 kernel.

He wrote of 4.10-rc5, "Things seem to be calming down a bit, and everything looks nominal. There's only been about 250 changes (not counting merges) in the last week, and the diffstat touches less than 300 files (with drivers and architecture updates being the bulk, but there's tooling, networking and filesystems in there too)."

With 4.10-rc5 he changed the kernel's codename from Roaring Lionus to Anniversary Edition.

Linux 4.10 should be officially released in 3~4 weeks. For those unfamiliar with what's coming to this next release, read our Linux 4.10 feature overview. We continue to run Linux 4.10 kernel benchmarks here at Phoronix in many different articles as well as some tracking at LinuxBenchmarking.com.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Yes, Linux 4.9 Is A Long-Term Kernel Release
Linux 4.10-rc4 Kernel Released
Heterogeneous Memory Management Aims For Linux 4.11
Linux 4.10-rc3 Kernel Released
SipHash Is Being Worked On For Further Security In The Linux Kernel
Heterogeneous Memory Management v15 For The Linux Kernel
Popular News
PulseAudio 10.0 Officially Released
Google Developers Working On Gaming Protocol For Wayland
Librecore: Aiming To Be A Better Libre Spin Of Coreboot
Oracle Finally Confirms It's Canning Solaris 12
Text To Speech Goes In As A Tech Preview For Qt 5.8
Steam's Recent Linux Changes Have Been Promoted To Stable