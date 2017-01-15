The fourth weekly test release of the Linux 4.10 kernel is now available.
For those not up to speed on Linux 4.10, see our Linux 4.10 feature overview. There is a lot of great work included like Nouveau atomic mode-setting, Nouveau boost support, AMD Zen/Ryzen work, new ARM board/platform support, EXT4/XFS DAX iomap support, ATA command priority support, Intel Turbo Boost Max 3.0, and much more.
In today's release announcement for 4.10-rc4, Linus Torvalds commented, "Things are still looking fairly normal, and this is the usual weekly Sunday rc release. We're up to rc4, and people are clearly starting to find the regressions. Good, good. it's a slightly more random collection of fixes from last week: the bulk of it is still drivers (gpu, net, sound, usb stand out), and there's the usual architecture work (but mostly just x86 this time around), but there's a fair amount of fixes all over. Filesystems (xfs, btrfs, some core vfs), tooling (mostly perf), core mm, networking etc etc."
Linux 4.10 should be officially released around mid-February if all goes well.
