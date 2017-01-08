Linux 4.10-rc3 Kernel Released
Linux 4.10-rc3 is now available as the latest weekly update to the Linux 4.10 kernel.

After being slow around New Year's, Linux 4.10-rc3 is back to regularly scheduled programming. Linus noted in this evening's announcement, "After a quiet period like that, I tend to expect abigger chunk just because of pent up work, but I guess the short break there really was vacation for everybody, and so instead we're just seeing normal rc behavior. It still feels a bit smaller than a usual rc3, but for the first real rc after the merge window (ie I'd compare it to a regular rc2), it's fairly normal. The stats look textbook for the kernel: just under 2/3rds drivers, with almost half of the rest arch updates, and the rest being 'misc' (mainly filesystems and networking)."

The 4.10-rc3 announcement can be read on the LKML.

Those unfamiliar with the changes coming with Linux 4.10 can see our Linux 4.10 feature overview. Linux 4.10 should be officially out in February.
