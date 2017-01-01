Linux 4.10-rc2 Released To Kick Off Kernel Testing For 2017
Linus Torvalds has issued the second test release of the in-development Linux 4.10 kernel. Linux 4.10-rc2 marks the first kernel release of 2017.

Linus wrote that due to the holidays 4.10-rc2 is abnormally smaller than normal. He commented as well, "I almost decided to skip rc2 entirely, but a small little meaningless release every once in a while never hurt anybody. So here it is. The only even remotely noticeable work here is the DAX fixups that really arguably should have been merge window material but depended on stuff during this merge window and were delayed until rc2 due to that. Even that wasn't big, and the rest is trivial small fixes."

Linux 4.10-rc2 currently remains the "Roaring Lionus."

For those unfamiliar with the new kernel features, see our Linux 4.10 kernel feature overview.
