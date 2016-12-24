While it's late in the Linux 4.10 cycle, on top of all the other features/changes for Linux 4.10, Intel developer Len Brown is seeking to land updates to the in-tree turbostat utility.
With the TurboStat changes hoped for Linux 4.10 is the in-kernel-tree tool receiving support for Intel's Denverton (Atom C3000) series, better handling of ACPI S3 mode, support for Intel Knights Mill (Xeon Phi), and a variety of other changes.
Details on the TurboStat updates for Linux 4.10 can be found via this pull request.
