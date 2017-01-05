Linux 4.10 Kernel Testing With Mesa 13.1-dev & HD Graphics 530
With Linux 4.10 going through its stabilization process, I've begun testing it on more and more systems. For your viewing pleasure today are some OpenGL and Vulkan results when testing Skylake HD Graphics 530 hardware with Linux 4.10 and Mesa 13.1-dev Git.

First up are some OpenGL vs. Vulkan results on Linux 4.10 + Mesa 13.1-dev.

The same Core i5 6600K Skylake system with HD Graphics 530 was used throughout testing.


At the insanely low resolution of 800 x 600 by today's standards, the Intel ANV Vulkan driver is a few frames faster than the i965 Mesa DRI driver with Valve's Dota 2 game.


But already at 1280 x 1024, the Vulkan performance falls behind OpenGL.


The rest of these results via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file.

Then for those wondering if Skylake HD Graphics are any faster on Linux 4.10 compared to 4.9, I ran some tests there too.


But no real changes to find out of Skylake graphics performance from Linux 4.10. The rest of the results for what it's worth via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file. For those unfamiliar with the Intel DRM changes for Linux 4.10 or the other new functionality for this upcoming kernel release, read our Linux 4.10 feature overview.
