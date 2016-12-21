GCN 1.0 Southern Islands Seeing AMDGPU Improvements With Linux 4.10
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 21 December 2016 at 07:50 AM EST. 7 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
While the DRM feature updates for Linux 4.10 were already sent in and integrate the AMDGPU improvements for the next kernel release, a fixes pull request sent in now gives more hope for GCN 1.0 "Southern Islands" users wanting to run AMDGPU.

With Linux 4.10 the GCN 1.0/1.1 support remains experimental and is disabled by default at build-time via a Kconfig switch. But for those with GCN 1.0 "Southern Islands" hardware, there are some important fixes now queued up for coming to Linux 4.10. These fixes will also be good news for the next AMDGPU-PRO update with the SI support being enabled by default with that hybrid driver and its DKMS kernel module.


The AMDGPU SI fixes in this new pull request include updating some golden register settings, which are important, as well as updated rev id setup, tile table, and other changes. Aside from the Southern Islands work, this pull request also has a diaplay regression fix for DCE6/8 and power-gating fixes for GFX8.

More details on these AMDGPU fixes for Linux 4.10 can be found via the pull request by Alex Deucher.
7 Comments
