Hitting the end of the year as well as yesterday's Linux 4.10-rc1 kernel marking the end of the merge window, here is a look at some kernel development statistics.
When going from Linux 4.9 two weeks ago to 4.10-rc1 today, the kernel saw 11,509 files changed. In total it yielded 795,069 insertions and 306,775 deletions between 4.9.0 and 4.10-rc1, or a net gain of 488,294 lines of code so far in the 4.10 development cycle.
For those wondering how much weight the kernel gained in 2016, comparing the 4.10-rc1 kernel to 4.4-rc8 (released on 3 January 2016, basically the start of the year) the kernel tacked on nearly two million lines -- of code, documentation, and other changes. For 2016 we're at 33,286 files changed in the kernel tree yielding 4,168,283 insertions and 2,195,354 deletions.
As of this morning it puts the overall kernel tree at 57,202 files consisting of 22,833,860 lines. Keep in mind that's not just 22.8M lines of pure code but also code comments, documentation, the in-tree tools, Kconfig, etc. But by any measure, the Linux kernel remains a huge and only growing project.
The Git tree history overall shows a total of 647,845 commits from 16,255 authors. For 2016 we are at 72,828 commits this year, down from last year's 75,631 commits or the 75,613 commits in 2014. With the merge window over, we're likely noit to exceed those numbers from the past two years but at least ahead of 2013 that came in at 70,976 commits. For 2016 we are at the most number of new lines in the Linux kernel since 2011.
Top authors of the Linux kernel for 2016 besides Linus Torvalds are Arnd Bergmann, David S. Miller, Mauro Carvalho Chehab, Chris Wilson, and Geert Uytterhoeven. This year there have been 3,879 recorded authors on the kernel tree, down from 4,007 authors in 2015. Intel and Red Hat remain the two most active companies judging by developers' email addresses associated with the kernel development.
Those wanting to dig through more end-of-year Linux kernel statistics can see my fresh dump from GitStats here.
