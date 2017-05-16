Sean Paul of Google who has been overseeing the drm-misc tree has submitted some early changes for queueing into DRM-Next that in turn will be material for Linux 4.13.
Among the drm-misc-next changes submitted today are a few DRM code changes, VC4 out-fence support, stm32f429 display support via the STM DRM driver, a 256MB continuous memory allocation limit has been removed from VC4, VGA support is added to the ZTE DRM driver, VC4 adds Cygnus hardware support, pl111 is a new CLCD display controller driver being added, and various other changes.
The STM DRM driver is new and the pl111 is finally going mainline after being open-source in patch form for a number of years and is now a good example for a lightweight DRM driver.
More details on this assortment of smaller DRM material for Linux 4.13/DRM-Next can be found via this pull request.
