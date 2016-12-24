Lineage: Forking CyanogenMod To A New Android Distribution
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 24 December 2016 at 10:20 PM EST. 2 Comments
Some unfortunate news to hear this Christmas is that Cyanogen Inc is shutting down their infrastructure behind the popular CyanogenMod fork of Google's Android operating system while a new fork is emerging. Lineage, Hello World!

Cyanogen Inc announced all services will be discontinued by the end of the year and is a big blow to the CyanogenMod community.

Separately, as a result of the company's announcement, it's been confirmed via this CyanogenMod.org announcement a fork as the Lineage Android Distribution.
Embracing that spirit, we the community of developers, designers, device maintainers and translators have taken the steps necessary to produce a fork of the CM source code and pending patches. This is more than just a ‘rebrand’. This fork will return to the grassroots community effort that used to define CM while maintaining the professional quality and reliability you have come to expect more recently.

CM has served the community well over its 8 long years. It has been our home, bringing together friends from all over the world to celebrate our joy of building and giving. Its apt then that on this Eve of a holiday we pay our respects. We will take pride in our Lineage as we move forward and continue to build on its legacy.
