Lightworks 14 Video Editor Beta Updates

For those in need of a professional-grade Linux video editor, the Lightworks 14 release is near as the latest feature-update that is more than powerful enough if needing to do any simple home video editing or of holiday videos.
Of the new work in Lightworks 14 are user-interface (UI) changes, access to new media/audio repositories within the application, new import panel functionality, improved voice over tool, improved RED R3D playback using OpenCL, and many other improvements and more.
This week marked the release of beta 4 Revision 91222 and then some bugs crept in leading to one day later having beta 91232. Lightworks 14.0 will be released later this year officially for Linux / macOS / Windows, the Linux support has been worked on now for nearly seven years.
