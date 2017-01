The libvirt virtualization API saw a major 3.0 release this week to succeed its earlier v2.5 milestone.Libvirt 3.0 was released rather quietly but does come with a number of additions and improvements. Among the libvirt 3.0 changes I found worth mentioning include:- Support for QEMU group I/O throttling.- A new libvirt_guest NSS module for translating libvirt guest names into IP addresses.- Event notifications for the secret object.- Various new APIs around storage and vCPUs.- Support for guest CPU configuration on s390(x).- More perf statistics are supported.- Virtio-PCI is now enabled by default for AArch64 Mach-Virt guests.- Various bug-fixes and other minor improvements.Those using libvirt as part of their Linux virtualization stack can learn more about libvirt 3.0 via Libvirt.org