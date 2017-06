Librem 13 v2 Support Lands In Upstream Coreboot

For those following the progress on Purism's new inventory of Librem 13 v2 and 15 laptops shipping with Coreboot , the Librem 13 v2 laptop code is now in upstream Coreboot.Developers working for Purism have had Coreboot working on the Librem 13 v2 with all test-cases passing for a few weeks while now they have managed it in a state for upstreaming to Coreboot. It does still, however, rely upon the proprietary Intel Management Engine, so it's not blob-free but they have mentioned they may explore more reverse-engineering later in the year.The upstreamed Librem 13 v2 support can be found in Coreboot Git