Librem 13 v2 Support Lands In Upstream Coreboot
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 9 June 2017 at 01:44 PM EDT. Add A Comment
COREBOOT --
For those following the progress on Purism's new inventory of Librem 13 v2 and 15 laptops shipping with Coreboot, the Librem 13 v2 laptop code is now in upstream Coreboot.

Developers working for Purism have had Coreboot working on the Librem 13 v2 with all test-cases passing for a few weeks while now they have managed it in a state for upstreaming to Coreboot. It does still, however, rely upon the proprietary Intel Management Engine, so it's not blob-free but they have mentioned they may explore more reverse-engineering later in the year.

The upstreamed Librem 13 v2 support can be found in Coreboot Git.
