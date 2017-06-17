More Librem 13 Enablement Lands In Coreboot
Last week I wrote about Librem 13 v2 support landing in upstream Coreboot while now more work for this Purism laptop is now set in Git.

It's looking like the Purism Librem 13 v2 support in Coreboot is getting squared away with more of the functionality working under this open-source BIOS alternative. Among the most recent commits to Coreboot Git are now audio support for the laptop.

As well, they have decided to disable L1 sub-state support as some NVMe SSDs have issues otherwise with the lower-power PCI Express power state.

Purism is expected to begin shipping Librem 13 v2 laptops loaded with Coreboot this summer. The Coreboot support is still contingent upon binary blobs, but they are looking to do more reverse engineering on the Intel hardware eventually.
